First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect pleasant weather tonight with lows in the 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the middle 80s. A weather disturbance to our west may glance our area with a couple or few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the area will not see rain. More 60s can be expected Wednesday night. Thursday will be breezy and partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon as highs reach the middle 80s once again. A strong cold front will sweep through the area overnight and around sunrise Friday bringing us a greater threat of thunderstorms. Some may be severe with lows in the 60s. Tornadoes are possible, with damaging wind. Friday will turn sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees and morning lows in the 40s. The high temperature reached 82 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Jackson. The average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 43 this time of year.

