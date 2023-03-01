First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday; storm risks remain mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Warm, muggy air will continue to filter into the area through as a system skirts past the area through the day. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers as temperatures boost into the 80s. A stalled front north of I-20 will spark a storm risk that could yield an isolated severe risk with strong wind and hail Wednesday evening. Most will stay quiet south of the boundary with lows falling just to the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies amid a warm air mass over central and southwest Mississippi. An approaching system will help to kick up storm chances by the overnight period. For most, during the day, Thursday will just be warm and breezy with highs well into the 80s. An isolated severe threat may emerge during the late afternoon hours north of I-20. Our main event will likely move in along a squall line after midnight into early Friday morning. This will require a heightened awareness as strong winds, hail and tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Winds will remain elevated into Friday, gusting 30-40 mph at times though trending cooler in the wake of the front and rain quickly exiting. Highs will try to rebound through the middle 60s. We’ll stay seasonable in the 60s Saturday with 70s and 80s on the horizon heading into the first full week of March ahead of another unsettled pattern that will feature variable clouds and sporadic rain chances.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

