First Alert Forecast: storms possible Thursday into early Friday morning

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon will consist of muggy, warm weather in the 80s to kick off the first day of March. There could be a few stray showers around during the daytime under some of the passing clouds. We should see a batch of storms flare up along a front to our northwest, which should mainly be an issue for northern MS, but one could try to clip one of our northern communities later this evening. The majority of the area will see quiet conditions overnight as temperatures fall to the 60s.

Temperatures will soar back to the 80s on Thursday as winds pick up ahead of a strong cold front. Southerly winds could gust up to 40 MPH tomorrow into early Friday morning outside of any thunderstorms. A couple of isolated strong to severe storms could develop during the afternoon hours, mainly near and north of I-20. A greater chance for all central MS to see a strong storm will come from a squall line that will pass through overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Make sure to be weather aware and have a way to hear warnings if any are issued during this time.

This system will quickly exit east Friday morning as cooler and drier air funnels in. Highs are forecast to be more seasonal in the 60s under a mainly sunny sky to round out the work week. Our weather is on track to stay nice and quiet through the weekend with temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s for Sunday. A chance for some showers could return early next week as highs rebound back to the 80s.

