NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is aware of an FBI presence in Newton County on Wednesday.

A law enforcement source confirmed to News 11 this FBI investigation is not connected to the three escapees who were caught Wednesday morning in Newton.

The FBI also had a presence in Ridgeland Wednesday, as reported by our sister station, WLBT. The addresses corresponded to AIS Healthcare. The FBI released a brief statement:

“The FBI is conducting a court authorized law enforcement activity in Chunky and Ridgeland. To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, I cannot share details as this is an ongoing investigation. Currently, there is not a threat to the public and I do not anticipate any additional updates today.”

