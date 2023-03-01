Fallen MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City said goodbye to a hero Tuesday. Loved ones of Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd paid their final respects.

Officer Redd died on Feb. 18 after being shot in the line of duty at the White Station Library in East Memphis. Investigators say he was trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect when he was shot.

Dozens of people including family, friends and MPD colleagues filled the chairs at Hope Church Memphis in Cordova on Tuesday.

He is remembered as a man of service to the Lord and to his community.

Officer Geoffrey Redd (Action News 5)

“It’s the kind of heroism that Officer Redd and Officer Gotson exemplified on February 2, 2023,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. “I have no doubt that the ultimate sacrifice of this one precious life saved the lives of others.”

Officer Redd has always led a life of service, starting after he graduated high school in Tupelo, Mississippi, by joining the U.S. Marines Corp.

“We have Geoffrey Redd reporting for duty up in heaven to guard the pearly gates in heaven because it’s what Marines do,” said Sergeant Rick Swehla, who served with Officer Redd.

In 2008, he became a Memphis police officer.

His service was recognized several times throughout his career, including being the Crisis Intervention Team workstation officer of the year.

During his 15 years at MPD, he served at several different precincts, but his service to our country and our community could never overshadow the love he had for God and his family.

“I think Officer Redd did not just want to be known as a preacher,” said Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC. “He wanted to be known as a Christian.”

MPD, the City of Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Congressman Steve Cohen all gave Officer Redd’s family special proclamations in his honor.

Officer Redd was an ordained minister and became a Sunday school teacher and the head of security at Greater Community Temple COGIC in 2020, where he met the love of his life, Kimberly.

Even knowing his servant’s heart, his family says they were never prepared to lose him so soon.

“I just wanna hold onto the good memories,” said Officer Redd’s brother, Justin James. “That’s my only brother.”

Officer Redd was buried at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and four grandchildren.

Officer Geoffrey Redd married Kimberly Redd in September of 2022. They met at Greater Temple COGIC, where he worked as the church's director of security. (Action News 5)

