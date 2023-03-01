Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

City of Natchez appoints first female police chief

Cal Green
Cal Green(City of Natchez)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Cal Green officially became the first female police chief of the City of Natchez.

The Board of Aldermen voted 5 to 1 to appoint Green as the city’s top cop.

“My goal is to improve the police department and make Natchez a safer place to live, work, and play,” Green said.

Mayor Dan Gibson administered the oath of office to Green following the regular board meeting.

Green began working for the Natchez Police Department back in 1997. She left in 2004 to work for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant for 18 years before returning to the police department two years ago as the first female commander.

Green has served as interim police chief since December 2022 after former Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. accepted the Columbus Police Chief position.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Belhaven residents hope violent crime doesn’t escalate after fatal drive by shooting
Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference
Jackson Councilmen react to changes made to HB 1020
Governor Tate Reeves signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law