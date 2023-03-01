City of Natchez appoints first female police chief

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Cal Green officially became the first female police chief of the City of Natchez.

The Board of Aldermen voted 5 to 1 to appoint Green as the city’s top cop.

“My goal is to improve the police department and make Natchez a safer place to live, work, and play,” Green said.

Mayor Dan Gibson administered the oath of office to Green following the regular board meeting.

Green began working for the Natchez Police Department back in 1997. She left in 2004 to work for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant for 18 years before returning to the police department two years ago as the first female commander.

Green has served as interim police chief since December 2022 after former Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. accepted the Columbus Police Chief position.

