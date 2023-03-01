Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Belhaven residents hope violent crime doesn’t escalate after fatal drive by shooting

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gunshots Sunday on Jefferson Street are leaving you with an unsettling feeling if you live in the area. One person was killed, and another was injured during what Capitol Police said was a drive-by shooting. They are looking for a 2017 blue Ford Mustang in connection with Sunday’s shooting near the intersection of Jefferson and Harding Streets.

“We heard several gunshots. There were tires screeching, people screaming,” said Belhaven Heights resident Anthony Scarbrough. “There were people outside apparently when this happened.”

According to Capitol Police, 19-year-old Karon Bruce of Jackson was killed while inside a vehicle. The scene was disturbing for Belhaven resident Scarbrough who lives within walking distance of Sunday’s shooting and watched one person being loaded into the ambulance.

“Gun violence is not something that normally happens in this area, and this type of crime is not reflective of our area,” said the 20-year resident. “It’s not something that happens here often. So this type of crime is very unsettling.”

He said Capitol Police patrols are greatly appreciated, but open gunfire in the neighborhood is troubling.

“I don’t feel unsafe here,” said Laura Arcuri.

The 37-year-old lives nearby and walks her dogs on the street often. She doesn’t want her comfort level to change.

”It is surprising,” said Arcuri. “I think that the carjackings are the most common, which are scary in themselves, but to have a shooting the way that this happened is very sudden.”

“I don’t think I would be happier in another neighborhood,” added Scarbrough. And I have faith in the Capitol Police, and I have faith in the city. So I’m gonna try to stick it out.”

If you know anything about this fatal shooting, contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference
Cal Green
City of Natchez appoints first female police chief
Jackson Councilmen react to changes made to HB 1020
Governor Tate Reeves signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law