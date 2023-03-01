Belhaven residents hope violent crime doesn’t escalate after fatal drive by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gunshots Sunday on Jefferson Street are leaving you with an unsettling feeling if you live in the area. One person was killed, and another was injured during what Capitol Police said was a drive-by shooting. They are looking for a 2017 blue Ford Mustang in connection with Sunday’s shooting near the intersection of Jefferson and Harding Streets.

“We heard several gunshots. There were tires screeching, people screaming,” said Belhaven Heights resident Anthony Scarbrough. “There were people outside apparently when this happened.”

According to Capitol Police, 19-year-old Karon Bruce of Jackson was killed while inside a vehicle. The scene was disturbing for Belhaven resident Scarbrough who lives within walking distance of Sunday’s shooting and watched one person being loaded into the ambulance.

“Gun violence is not something that normally happens in this area, and this type of crime is not reflective of our area,” said the 20-year resident. “It’s not something that happens here often. So this type of crime is very unsettling.”

He said Capitol Police patrols are greatly appreciated, but open gunfire in the neighborhood is troubling.

“I don’t feel unsafe here,” said Laura Arcuri.

The 37-year-old lives nearby and walks her dogs on the street often. She doesn’t want her comfort level to change.

”It is surprising,” said Arcuri. “I think that the carjackings are the most common, which are scary in themselves, but to have a shooting the way that this happened is very sudden.”

“I don’t think I would be happier in another neighborhood,” added Scarbrough. And I have faith in the Capitol Police, and I have faith in the city. So I’m gonna try to stick it out.”

If you know anything about this fatal shooting, contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

