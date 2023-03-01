Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Against Mandates and supporters of the group met on the steps of the State Capitol today to share their thoughts and concerns about the COVID vaccine.

“We must protect our children, and we must protect Mississippi,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist from Texas. “We must stop these shots.”

Medical professionals around the country told emotional stories about their experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine. This was Day 1 of the Medical Freedom Conference hosted by Mississippi Against Mandates. The headliner for the conference, Dr. McCullough, has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“Just get them off the shelf. They don’t need to be here. One of the problems is when they’re on the shelf, that still seems to entice employers and others to promote or even push a mandate for the vaccines, and they may not be up to date on the current health warnings,” said Dr. McCullough.

The doctor and his colleagues who joined him agree that the vaccine should be banned in Mississippi not only because of what they say are threatening side effects but so that companies can no longer require their employees to take the vaccine through mandates.

Margaret Compton says she came to the conference to show her support, and she believes that the vaccine should go away completely.

“A lot of people have taken them, and nothing’s happened, and that’s why I think a lot of people are asleep and not understanding how horrible they are,” Compton said.

State Senator Michael McLendon joined the group and says that his wife and son were forced by workplace mandates to take the vaccine. He closed out his speech with this.

“This is one person in the Mississippi state legislature. One person out of the 52 senators who will not make anyone in Mississippi take the vaccine again,” Senator McLendon said.

