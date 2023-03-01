5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Hinds County.

The incident left five adults and three children injured. It happened at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday on I-55 near the 76-mile marker.

According to MHP, a 2014 Nissan Versa, a 2017 Nissan Maxima, and a 2008 Pontiac G6 traveled south on I-55 when the G6 collided with the Maxima and Versa.

The crash did not injure the driver of the Nissan Maxima. However, the driver of the Versa and the driver and passenger of the G6 did receive injuries and were transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.