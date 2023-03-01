Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three men in the U.S. illegally are back in custody after escaping from an ICE vehicle Tuesday night.

The men, all from Honduras, were being transported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers when they escaped the ICE vehicle at a Love’s truck stop off Highway 20 in Lake, Mississippi.

After a manhunt that lasted through the night, all three men were arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The three will be taken back into federal custody.

