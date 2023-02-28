Careers
Suspect involved in chase that ended in Brandon now under observation at UMMC
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man who led police on a high-speed chase through multiple cities on Monday is now under observation at UMMC.

The chase, which started in Flowood, came to an end in Brandon when Charles Murphy flipped his truck on Highway 80.

He is currently charged with felony fleeing, suspended license, no insurance, and possession of meth. Murphy is also facing charges from Brandon Police.

According to an update on Tuesday, Murphy is under observation for a possible concussion after being evaluated by the Pearl Fire Department during his booking process.

He will be taken back into custody and have an initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court when UMMC police notify that he is released.

