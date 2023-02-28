Stokes to third-party manager: Don’t use city’s logo without council approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman is calling on the city’s third-party water manager to stop using Jackson’s logo without the council’s approval.

On Tuesday, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked why the city’s logo was included on a flyer advertising the People’s Relief Campaign, a new water debt relief program for the city’s water customers.

The program is sponsored by JXN Water, in conjunction with several community organizations, not the city.

“How could someone put the city of Jackson logo on here when the city council has not approved it?” Stokes asked. “Is there something that I don’t know where the city of Jackson is in the process of paying people’s bills?”

He called on the city attorney to send a cease-and-desist letter to Interim Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin to stop using the city’s logo without the city’s consent.

City Attorney Catoria Martin told Stokes she had not seen the flyer but would include Stokes’ concerns in correspondence she’s already sending the third-party administrator on behalf of the council.

“He has the authority to direct the activities of our employees and all things associated with the water treatment plants and WSBA... He does not represent the city of Jackson,” she said. “I think it’s very clear in the stipulated order he does not control the entire city.”

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, meanwhile, wants the administrator to include the council and city communications office to be included on all JXN Water announcements, in part, to help him better get the word out.

“We’re all on the same team. We all want the same thing,” he said. “But we want the information, because we shouldn’t have to go back and explain it to people.”

In November, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate handed down an interim stipulated order placing the city’s water system and Water Sewer Business Administration under the control of a court-appointed third-party manager.

That manager, Ted Henifin, is responsible for carrying out provisions of the court order, which includes implementing a list of priority projects designed to bring the city’s water system into compliance with federal law.

Stokes says the third-party’s decision to use the city’s logo is causing confusion among residents, and that council members are left to sort things out.

“They’re not going to call his office. In most cases they don’t call the mayor’s office. They call council members,” he said. “And then, for us to try and explain that we don’t have any money to pay water bills, they think we’re part of some kind of collusion, trying to trick people.”

Henifin and the city of Jackson were not immediately available for comment.

