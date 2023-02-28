Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities

Charles Lee Murphy
Charles Lee Murphy(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A high-speed chase that started in Flowood, moved on to Pearl and wound up in Brandon left a trail of wreckage and law enforcement vehicles in its wake Monday night. Remarkably, there were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Charles Lee Murphy of Gilbert, Louisiana, eventually flipped his pickup on Highway 80 in an eastbound lane in front of a Trustcare clinic at Crossgate Shopping Center. Murphy escaped the vehicle before it caught fire, and was taken into custody by Pearl Police.

A gun was recovered from his vehicle. Murphy is already a convicted felon, according to Greg Flynn, spokesman for the City of Pearl and Pearl Police, and he had been driving without auto insurance and with a suspended license.

At the very least, Flynn said, Murphy will be charged with felony fleeing, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and for the lack of insurance and suspended license.

The chase, which began at about 8:15 p.m. and went on for 20 or so minutes, sent multiple vehicles on Highway 80 careening, and in some cases, colliding, in efforts to avoid being struck by Murphy or the police in pursuit of him.

