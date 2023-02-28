Careers
The Manship has reopened 2 weeks after grease fire caused it to close
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Jackson restaurant has reopened exactly two weeks after a grease fire caused it to close.

“The moment you have all been waiting for… we will finally re-open TONIGHT at 4pm!” The Manship posted on Tuesday.

The grease fire occurred on Valentine’s Day after cooking oil was accidentally spilled onto the restaurant’s wood-fired grill, resulting in a fire that triggered the fire suppression system.

No injuries were reported.

