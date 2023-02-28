Careers
Man shot multiple times at Jackson apartment complex

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gunman shot a man multiple times at a Jackson apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Jackson Police say the incident happened at the Wood Village Apartments on Wood Village Drive around 3 a.m.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

JPD says they do not have a suspect or motive. However, if you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

