Man shot multiple times at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gunman shot a man multiple times at a Jackson apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Jackson Police say the incident happened at the Wood Village Apartments on Wood Village Drive around 3 a.m.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

JPD says they do not have a suspect or motive. However, if you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.