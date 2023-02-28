Louisiana man dies in Miss. wreck after vehicle crashes into trees, catches fire

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man died during a crash in Mississippi early Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Wilkinson County around 3 a.m. and involved Jeremy Coates, 48, of Monroe, Louisiana.

They say his 2023 Kia Soul left the road and collided with “several trees before catching fire.”

Coates was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

