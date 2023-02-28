JSU baseball earns two comeback wins, goes undefeated in MLB Andre Dawson Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State baseball squad came from behind twice and shut out their first opponent in New Orleans last week and now see themselves boasting a three-game winning streak heading back to the capital city.

Friday, Jackson State beat New Orleans University 3-0 behind the right arm of Tigers’ ace Jesse Caver’s eight shutout innings.

Caver only gave up four hits and struck out five batters with 106 pitches thrown against the Pioneers in their home stadium.

The next day, the Tigers saw themselves in the midst of a 4-1 deficit after six innings played against Prairie View A&M. However, the Tigers wouldn’t be denied as JSU batters sparked a late-game rally to beat the Panthers 5-4 in nine innings.

Three batters were walked, which loaded the bases in the seventh inning. With catcher Marshall Luiz, lead-off hitter and second baseman Daniel Bannon, and designated hitter Colby Guy all on base, Jackson States’ star player and preseason first-team ALL-SWAC nominee Ty Hill cranked a double to left-center field to advance all runners to the plate and tie the ballgame 4-4.

In the ninth inning, Guy hit the go-ahead single to win the contest for the Tigers 5-4.

The Tigers would have to put their rally caps on once again on Sunday against the Grambling State Tigers.

It was a game of hitting as Grambling scored at least three runs in the first three innings, leading Jackson State 10-5 heading into the top of the fourth inning. The Grambling State Tigers tacked on another point in the top of the sixth inning to lead JSU 11-5.

Another comeback in consecutive games was highly improbable given the six-point deficit, but Jackson State turned their fortunes around again.

In the bottom of the sixth scored two runs to cut the lead to 11-7. Preseason ALL-SWAC second-team nominee Jatavis Melton stole home after a wild pitch and an infield single by fellow second-team ALL-SWAC nominee Jaelen Williams scored Hill.

After Bannon reached first base on a fielder’s choice, Grambling walked two JSU batters and hit another two Jackson State batters by a pitch to result in the JSU Tigers cutting the lead to 11-10.

More ninth-inning magic was in store for head coach Omar Johnson and his Tigers. Hill smacked a double to center field to score Bannon and send the game to extra innings tied at 11 apiece.

Ironically, another walk from a Grambling pitcher allowed Myles White to score and secure the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning for JSU as they comeback from six points down to beat Grambling State 12-11 to sweep the competition games in the “Big Easy.”

Grambling walked a total of 10 JSU batters in the contest Sunday.

Hill batted 7-14 at the plates amounting to a batting average of.500. His seven hits included two home runs, three doubles, and eight RBIs and not surprisingly received the Andre Dawson Classic MVP award.

@MLBDevelops Andre Dawson Classic MBP #mostvaluableplayer (MVP) is MBP HBCU All-Star ➕ 2021 SWAC Player of the Year @GoJSUTigersBSB Ty Hill @GoJSUTigersBSB 🧹 🧹 with wins over UNO, PVAMU, GSU



Hill batted .500 with 2HR, 3 Doubles, and 8 RBIs pic.twitter.com/voW8TwGGXS — Minority Baseball Prospects (@MBPTakeover) February 27, 2023

Hill has at least one hit in all six games he’s played this season and has a 19-game hitting streak and a 19-game on-base streak dating back to last season.

The Tigers will host the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Braddy Field Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will host Tougaloo College in a pair of games Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

