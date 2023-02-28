Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss

School mutually parted ways with head coach Kermit Davis last week
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s all-time leading scorer and the number one prospect in the state in the class of 2023 is no longer committed to Ole Miss.

As first reported by Joe Tipton, Hubbard has been granted his release from his National Letter of Intent after the university and head coach Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways last week.

Hubbard, a senior at MRA, committed to Ole Miss is September and broke the Mississippi high school scoring record earlier this month.

Before committing to Ole Miss, Hubbard had offers from several teams, including Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Jackson State, and Houston.

Hubbard is listed as a four-star recruit, the top recruit in the state of Mississippi, and the number 15 guard prospect in the country, according to 247sports.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
JSU baseball earns two comeback wins, goes undefeated in MLB Andre Dawson Classic
3 former JSU Tigers to compete in HBCU Legacy Bowl (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 former JSU Tigers to compete in HBCU Legacy Bowl
The University of Southern Mississippi women's basketball program won a [piece of the Sun Belt...
Lady Eagles dig deep again, win a piece of Sun Belt championship
Local teams in action Friday
MHSAA quarterfinal results