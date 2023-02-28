Jackson to enlist national firm to find next public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after several members voiced their concerns, all members of the Jackson City Council were in unison Tuesday when they voted in favor of bringing on a national firm to find the city’s next public works director.

On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to bring on GovHR LLC to search for the department’s next leader.

Members also approved raising pay for the position, which brings it back to the level it was at under a previous administration.

The city hopes the company will be able to find a potential candidate in the next 90 days before the interim director must step down.

State statute mandates that interim department heads can serve no more than three months without being confirmed by the city’s legislative body.

Interim Public Works Director Robert Lee says he does not want the position full-time.

At a work session on Monday, council members questioned why the city couldn’t fill the position from within.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said she was unsure whether someone within the city could take on the role, saying it would be hard enough to find someone from elsewhere even with the help of a headhunter firm.

“I think it’s incredibly naïve at this point to believe that we can find somebody within the ranks of the city to take on what is essentially a big mess of chaos,” she said. “Then, you add to the fact that... we’re getting nothing but bad headlines, and we want somebody to come in and help get this under control.”

Human Resources Director Toya Martin told the council Jackson did try to recruit locally for the position but had few, if any, people apply.

“We really need a company to kind of help us in recruiting top talent for this position,” she said.

Lindsay also was critical of the proposal on Monday, asking why GovHR requested such a large up-front fee.

However, she researched it and learned those fees are typical under such contracts.

“Before COVID, you had maybe companies with specialized marketing capabilities asking for 20 to 25 percent. That number has gone up and up post-COVID,” she said. “For us to pretend this is going to be an easy search or something that we can just roll out of bed and cobble together is not only naïve, but it’s irresponsible.”

The contract will cost the city $29,500. Forty percent of the base rate due within 45 days of the approval of the agreement. The next 40 percent is due once the firm recommends a candidate to the city, and the remaining 20 percent, plus all unpaid expenses, are due once the candidate is hired.

GovHR’s duties include assessing the position, advertising its opening, and recruiting and screening potential candidates. Afterward, the firm will make a recommendation for the city to consider.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based agencies was one of three companies the city reached out to, and one of just two that would be willing to work with the city.

“They have a database filled with candidates who are experienced and qualified to be a public works director,” Toya Martin said.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks was unsure if the firm would be successful, and questioned raising pay for the directorship when so many duties of public works have been or are being siphoned off.

Water and water/sewer billing were recently placed under the control of a federal receiver. Meanwhile, the city is now in talks with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Justice to place sewer under the receiver as well.

“I have a problem when you have a decrease of the scope of work, paying somebody the maximum and then we got other directors that are here... that have just as much work,” he said. “I would say that the Department of Planning has just as much work as the public works director.”

City Attorney Catoria Martin said the increase presented to the council raised the salary to where it was under previous mayors.

The proposal raises the maximum annual salary for the director from $128,511.92 to $153,555.45.

Jackson Public Works Salaries Minimum Maximum Salary range before city council vote $105,758.99 $128,511.92 Salary range after city council vote $126,030.31 $153,555.45 Huntsville, Ala, salary range $91,748.80 $155,729.60 Mobile, Ala., salary range $91,416 $146,160 Savannah, Ga., salary range $137,569.82 $227,365.23

Toya Martin said the increase is needed to improve Jackson’s chances of landing a qualified candidate.

“We’re not committing to that top. What we’re doing is just asking for you to approve that, so we’ll have some room to negotiate,” she said.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he committed to hiring the firm after he was approached by the city attorney.

“If they say they need some help to get them a director, let’s give them the help they need,” he said. “Because we’re falling. We’re going down fast.”

In recent weeks, Stokes has been critical of the administration for failing to fill the position. On Tuesday, he said the city should be ashamed for its inability to fill potholes before the Mississippi Blues Marathon.

He said marathon officials reached out to Hinds County to fill potholes along the race’s route to help prevent potential injuries to runners.

“You got a marathon in your city and the county had to fill potholes,” he said. “You should be ashamed of that. You have people come from all over the United States and the world for a marathon, [and] you’ve got potholes everywhere.”

“We’re budgeting money for these things, but it’s not materializing.”

