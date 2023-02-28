First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect a few clouds and pleasant weather overnight with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will turn breezy with highs in the lower and middle 80s. As a strong cold front pushes through Thursday night and Friday morning, thunderstorms are likely and severe weather is possible. We are under a slight severe risk for much of the area issued by the storm prediction center during that time. Damaging wind and tornadoes are possible. Friday through Sunday will be sunny with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 43. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 5:57pm.

