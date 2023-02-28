First Alert Forecast: sunny, quiet Tuesday ahead of chance for storms later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While humidity levels are expected to be lower today, temperatures will still be quite warm and well above average. Highs across our area should reach the upper 70s to middle 80s this afternoon as plenty of sunshine prevails overhead. Moisture and clouds will begin to build back in during the overnight period, which will keep temperatures on the warm side. Expect lows tonight to only drop to the middle 60s by morning.

Our weather will be muggy and warm for Wednesday in the 80s with more clouds around during the day. There could be a few isolated showers under some clouds tomorrow, but most of the day looks mainly quiet. We should se a cluster of storms develop along a front to our north by the evening hours. There is a low-end chance that a storm could clip our northernmost areas, but north MS should feel most of the impacts from these storms.

A greater risk for strong storms for all central MS should emerge late Thursday into Thursday night as a strong cold front swings in. While there could be a couple of discrete thunderstorms that develop late in the day, our highest threat to see storms will be from a squall line that will pass through overnight Thursday/early Friday morning. Any strong storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Make sure to heighten you weather awareness during this time. A push of cooler and drier air will move in behind the front for Friday and the weekend before we warm back up into our next work week.

