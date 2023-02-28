First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Tuesday; storm risk increase mid-late week

TUESDAY: Don’t bank on cooler air to be filtering in behind our weak front that moved through late Monday. Expect another warm day, though humidity levels will be lower. After a cool start, we’ll rebound back into the 70s and 80s after a few morning fog areas and sunshine. Milder air will begin to head inbound overnight with lows falling only to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm, muggy air will continue to filter into the area through as a system skirts past the area through the day. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers as temperatures boost into the 80s. A stalled front north of I-20 will spark a storm risk that could yield an isolated severe risk with strong wind and hail Wednesday evening. Most will stay quiet south of the boundary with lows falling just to the upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Winds will begin to pick again for Thursday ahead of a storm risk that could feature a risk for several severe storms to form during the late parts of the day into the overnight hours. For most, during the day Thursday will just be warm and breezy; but the overnight risk will require heightened awareness during this time frame as damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Winds will remain elevated into Friday, though trending cooler in the wake of the front and rain quickly exiting. We’ll stay seasonable in the 60s Saturday with 70s and 80s on the horizon heading into the first full week of March.

