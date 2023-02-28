Councilman Stokes frustrated after teen’s killing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to solving crime, every second counts. This might make you wonder why it took Jackson Police 14 hours to tell the public about a teenager’s killing.

“If the police know this happened, why did they not call the media like most times and say, ‘Look, we had a 15-year-old killed,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

The councilman says he is frustrated with JPD for not being proactive enough.

“How I feel [is] if they can protect Eastover, they need to [be over here to] protect Kenneth Stokes.”

With House Bill 1020 proposing to expand capitol police’s jurisdiction to cover the entire city of Jackson, Councilman Stokes believes city and state leaders should put their differences aside for the tax-paying citizens of the capital city.

“We don’t need politics,” Councilman Stokes said. “Right now, we need a safe city. We want the U.S. army to come, Capitol Police, National Guard, U.S. Army, somebody to come make this city safe. We pay taxes. We not in no pissing contests about whether the mayor like the governor and the governor [like the mayor], don’t none of them like me. I don’t care. But we deserve to protect the citizens.”

Stokes says he thinks more money can help solve these problems too, but not just for paying additional officers.

“We have on the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting more money for the police department so that we can pay snitches, [and] informants. Somebody knows what’s going on,” the councilman said.

Councilman Stokes also says that another youth curfew is in the works.

“We got to protect these children. Let’s keep these children off the street,” said Councilman Stokes. “Why is a 15-year-old out in the streets of Jackson at 2 or 2:30 in the morning?”

