Council wary of bringing on recruitment firm to find new public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposal to bring on a national firm to search for Jackson’s next public works director appears to be gaining little traction with the city council.

At a work session on Monday, council members questioned the need for hiring a search firm, saying local talent could be utilized to fill the position.

Meanwhile, members also questioned the cost of the deal, which would be just under $30,000, as well as why Jackson had to pay a portion of that money up front.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is proposing entering into a professional recruiting services agreement with GovHR LLC, to find a new public works director for the city.

Among duties, the company will be responsible for assessing the position, advertising the vacancy, reaching out to potential candidates, and evaluating and screening them.

The contract is not to exceed $29,500, with 40 percent of the base rate of $25,500 and expenses due within 45 days of the approval of the approval of the deal. The remaining funds are to be paid once the firm recommends a candidate, city documents show.

The goal is to have the position filled within 90 days. The current director, who is serving in the position on an interim basis, says he does not want the position full time. Meanwhile, state statute mandates he must step down from the role after 90 days if not confirmed.

“Of course, they cannot promise us that they’re going to have somebody within 90 days, but they are committed to doing that,” Human Resources Director Toya Martin said. “They have a database... with people that qualify, people that are ready to work and have the expertise to do that.”

Council President Ashby Foote and Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay both asked why GovHR needed so much money up front.

“I don’t like the idea of starting to pay out 40 percent and we don’t know if they’re ever going to bring anybody in that can satisfy both the administration and the city council,” Foote said. “I’d like to see a contingency-based fee where they get paid if they bring us a professional that we’re satisfied with.”

Lindsay also questioned provisions requiring a 12-month contract.

According to city documents, the contract would run from March 1, 2023 to at least “12 months from the date a public works director is employed in an interim position with the city.”

City Attorney Catoria Martin said the contract is structured so if the director leaves during that time, GovHR would help find another candidate to fill the position.

“This agreement is still valid, because we don’t pay them any more money but they [will] bring us new candidates,” she said.

The proposal was accompanied with a request from the administration to raise the salary of the public works director from its current range to between $126,.030.31 to $153,555.45 a year.

It’s an amount the administration says is needed to improve the chances of recruiting a quality candidate but is still too low based on talks with recruiters.

“There’s not a line of qualified people that are applying to be the public works director for the city of Jackson,” Toya Martin said. “The microscope is on the city of Jackson and that was... some of the things that the national firms [were] saying to us. We see the problems that you have going on in the city.”

Jackson has faced numerous public works issues in recent years, most notably its multiple water crises and the court-ordered federal takeover of its water system.

That takeover came in late November, when U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate signed an interim stipulated order placing Jackson water in receivership.

Months prior to that, Jackson made national and international news after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people in the capital city without running water.

The city’s ability to fill the director’s position are also well-documented. Since 2020, Jackson has had five directors, including the interim director, Robert Lee.

Lee, previously the city engineer, told the council he did not want the position full time.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, meanwhile, asked why the city needed to raise the director’s salary when the position is no longer over the water department.

“My other concern is the learning curve. As soon as I make any inroads with one director, he’s gone. I have re-address my issues with the next person,” she said. “We need someone with institutional knowledge. We have issues that have been sitting on the books for years, and every year we have someone new.”

Former Director Robert Miller, who joined the city during Mayor Lumumba’s first term, resigned in 2020. He was followed by Charles Williams, who was appointed in 2020 to the position only to be demoted to his previous position of city engineer the following year in favor of Marlin King.

King was reassigned during the August/September water crisis, resigning from the city shortly after. He was replaced by Jordan Hillman, the city’s former planning director, who was never confirmed by the council.

Hillman is now deputy director over water and is on loan to JXN Water, the company formed by ITPM Ted Henifin to oversee city water.

City Engineer Robert Lee speaks at a previous press conference. (WLBT)

For his part, Lee, no relation to the councilwoman, was named interim director on February 10.

Attorney Martin urged the council to consider approving the contract, saying without a director, the city would be out of compliance with the stipulated order.

“What the interim stipulated order says it that your public works director works directly with the ITPM to make decisions,” she said. “We haven’t been able to do that because until a week ago we didn’t have an interim public works director.”

The council meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at Jackson City Hall.

