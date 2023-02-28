Capitol Police arrest man after vehicle chase ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police arrested a man after a vehicle chase resulted in a crash on Monday night.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Baily Martin says officers spotted 22-year-old Steven Jones run a red light near Bailey Avenue in Jackson and initiated a traffic stop.

However, Jones did not stop and led officers on a brief pursuit to the Beasley Road area, where he wrecked his vehicle.

According to Martin, Jones exited the vehicle, and officers arrested him without incident.

Capitol Police charged Jones with possession of marijuana, a firearm infraction, multiple traffic violations, and a felony foreign warrant. Jones is also wanted on a felony warrant from Bibb County in Macon, Georgia.

