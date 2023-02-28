Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Capitol Police arrest man after vehicle chase ends in crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police arrested a man after a vehicle chase resulted in a crash on Monday night.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Baily Martin says officers spotted 22-year-old Steven Jones run a red light near Bailey Avenue in Jackson and initiated a traffic stop.

However, Jones did not stop and led officers on a brief pursuit to the Beasley Road area, where he wrecked his vehicle.

According to Martin, Jones exited the vehicle, and officers arrested him without incident.

Capitol Police charged Jones with possession of marijuana, a firearm infraction, multiple traffic violations, and a felony foreign warrant. Jones is also wanted on a felony warrant from Bibb County in Macon, Georgia.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
Man shot multiple times at Jackson apartment complex
Suspect involved in chase that ended in Brandon now under observation at UMMC
Suspect involved in chase that ended in Brandon now under observation at UMMC
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Group of people attempts to steal horse from Mississippi pasture