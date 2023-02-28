4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died and one other person was left injured in a Frayser house fire on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Fire Department Public Relations Officer, Qwanesha Ward, the fire took place on Par Avenue around 2 a.m.

Ward said an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive. The two young brothers were identified by loved ones as Aiden and Dalton.

Aiden and Dalton (Family)

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to MFD, a space heater caused the fire.

“This situation is sad. I just want to urge the community to be mindful when using space heaters, and never leave them unattended,” said Ward.

