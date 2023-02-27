Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens died from multiple gunshot wounds in separate incidents, Jackson Police say.
The first shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday near Block Lampton Avenue. According to JPD, a 16-year-old male died from multiple gunshot wounds.
In a separate incident, JPD responded to UMMC after reports of a 17-year-old male dying after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities have not released the victims’ names and currently do not have a suspect in either incident.
If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.
