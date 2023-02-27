Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens died from multiple gunshot wounds in separate incidents, Jackson Police say.

The first shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday near Block Lampton Avenue. According to JPD, a 16-year-old male died from multiple gunshot wounds.

In a separate incident, JPD responded to UMMC after reports of a 17-year-old male dying after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names and currently do not have a suspect in either incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

