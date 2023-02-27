Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Special judge to review petitions seeking to disqualify two candidates seeking District 64 House seat

Yates represents District 64 in the State Legislature and is asking the court to disqualify two Democratic challengers in the race.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge has been appointed to determine whether two Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Shanda Yates can run.

On Monday, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Forrest A. Johnson Jr. to preside over the independent state lawmakers’ emergency petitions seeking to disqualify Angela Grayson and Kia Jones from seeking office on residency requirements.

Yates is seeking a second term as District 64 representative. In the general election, she will face Republican Amile Wilson and the winner of the Democratic primary, which is between Grayson and Jones.

Yates filed an emergency petition in Hinds County Circuit Court last week, after the Mississippi State Democratic Executive Committee declined to disqualify either candidate.

The Supreme Court tapped Johnson, a senior status judge, after Circuit Judges Faye Peterson, Debra Gibbs, Winston Kidd and Adrienne Wooten recused themselves.

