Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly three weeks after he fell into the Mississippi River, the recovery efforts for Donny Mitchell have been postponed.

Mitchell slipped from a barge and fell into the river on February 7 near the Natchez Port in Adams County.

The 50-year-old from Louisiana has not been seen since.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Bradford, they searched one last time on Friday, but were unsuccessful.

