Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families will have a new entertainment option beginning the first weekend in March.

Paradise Pier will open Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers 15 rides and multiple refreshments options all while overlooking the Mississippi Sound.

The park is set to open at 11 a.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. during the week.

Day passes start at $70 with non-rider ticket options available.

The opening of Paradise Pier marks the completion of the second phase of Margaritaville’s expansion. The third phase is the opening of a second hotel, which is still in the works.

For more information on Paradise Pier, visit the website.

