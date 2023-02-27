No jail time for final two sentenced in Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final two people linked to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement have had their cases remanded and will not face jail time.

Orders were recently handed down for Undare and Trafonda Kidd, a couple who had received tens of thousands of dollars in grant money from the Hinds County Election Commission – funds that were designed to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two are the last to be sentenced in connection with the case, which was uncovered in 2021 by a WLBT investigation.

Undare Kidd has been accepted into a pre-trial intervention program and his case has been remanded to the court’s inactive docket.

Under terms, Kidd will remain in the program for one year, and will pay restitution to the state in the amount of $39,500. He also will pay the Office of the District Attorney $3,650 for the administration of the program and $1,000 to cover the office’s investigative costs.

The amount will be paid in monthly installments at the rate of $300, court records indicate.

As part of the order, Kidd admits to his involvement in the scheme, which forced one election commissioner to resign from office.

Meanwhile, Trafonda Kidd’s case also was remanded, with her husband accepting full responsibility for the charges.

Both orders were signed by Hinds County Circuit Judge Debra Gibbs. The agreement for Undare Kidd was signed on January 3, 2023, but was not filed until February 6. The Tranfonda Gibbs order was filed on February 17.

A WLBT investigation found that Undare Kidd’s company, Innovative Concepts 50 LLC, received more than $149,000 in contracts from the commission in 2020, including $39,500 to distribute voter education materials prior to the 2020 general election.

The contracts were paid for with funds from a grant provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life and were supposed to be used to keep voters and workers safe while voting during the pandemic. Indictments claim that the work was never done.

The decisions means that none of the co-conspirators in the case received jail time. Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague each received a 20-year suspended sentence, with Cornelius being required to spend five years in the state’s intensive supervision program. Jones-Teague has to be in the program for one year, with the remaining four under supervised probation.

The intensive supervision program is essentially a form of house arrest.

Our digging revealed that companies owned by Cornelius and Jones-Teague each received tens of thousands of dollars in CTCL-funded contracts for work that was never completed.

Former District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson also received 20 years, with 15 years suspended and five years in the intensive supervision program. Johnson, who was in her first term, also was forced to step down as commissioner and may not run for elected office again under state statute.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.