Man to spend 30 years behind bars in connection with 2019 shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who shot and killed a woman during a dispute over drugs will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

Kenyada Magee was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 30 years to serve and 10 years suspended, according to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

The sentencing comes more than three years after Magee shot and killed 34-year-old Erika Reed at the intersection of Ilano Drive and Archer Avenue. She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Owens announced the conviction and sentencing Monday.

“This case is yet another example of the correlation between gun violence and drugs in our community,” he said. “I am proud of the prosecutors and investigators in my office for bringing this cause to a favorable conclusion and achieving justice for the victim.”

Upon his release, Magee will have five years of post-release supervision.

He also was sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

It was unclear if those 10 years would be served consecutively or concurrently.

Magee previously had been convicted of at least two felonies, including the burglary of a home in Rankin County.

