Man dead, another man injured after drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead, and another man is injured following a drive-by shooting in Jackson.

Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on North Jefferson Street near Harding Street.

According to the chief, two vehicles, one with the two victims and another with the alleged gunman, were driving north on Jefferson Street when multiple shots were fired at the victims.

“Once we arrived on scene, we discovered one deceased subject in a vehicle with gunshot wounds,” said Chief Luckey.” [The] second subject had been shot and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.”

Residents in the area told 3 On Your Side they heard over a dozen shots ring out before 4 p.m. WLBT crews spotted 20 evidence markers covering Jefferson Street along with bullet casings.

“Witnesses on the scene have provided information on a possible suspect vehicle,” Chief Luckey said. “We’re in the process of trying to locate it.”

The chief does not believe this was just a random drive-by shooting. Instead, it was possibly targeted and a retaliation crime.

“We believe that it may be stemming from another shooting that happened a couple of months ago,” said Chief Luckey. “But that’s not verified at this point. The subjects have no connection to this area that we’re aware of. This just ended up here.”

