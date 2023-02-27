Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child

Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of his wife and unborn child.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Ernest Weems - 41, was taken into custody for “fatally shooting his wife, Twyla Weems -36, this morning.”

The incident occurred at 2450 S. Pine Lea Dr., during an argument, the sheriff said.

Twyla Weems was four months pregnant at the time.

