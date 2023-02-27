Greyhound eyeing U.S. 80 as potential bus station, application shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national transit provider is seeking the city of Jackson’s permission to set up shop on U.S. Highway 80.

A site plan review application has been filed with the city to open a new Greyhound bus station at 3246 W. Highway 80 in Jackson.

The application was filed on October 10, 2022, by Jackson Mini Storage LLC, the property’s owner. The developer listed on the application is Greyhound Lines Inc.

It was submitted around the same time Greyhound ceased operations at Union Station, the city downtown transit hub that also is home to Amtrack.

Director of Planning and Development Chloe Dotson says the applicants still must submit several pieces of information before the plan can be approved.

“[It] depends on when they provide updated information as requested,” she said. “The spot has major traffic logistics issues that [are] under review by traffic engineering.”

According to city documents, Greyhound met with the city on October 13.

Documents show Greyhound still must address several questions, including how many customers would be on the site daily, where restrooms and waiting areas would be located, whether or not customers would be allowed to park on site, and how the site would meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Dotson says it’s also unclear whether the company would be selling tickets on site or whether it will be a drop off and pickup location only.

The location appears to be a former Thrifty Car Sales lot.

For years, Greyhound operated at Union Station, the multi-modal hub located downtown.

Greyhound and its parent company, Flix North America, quit providing services at the location in October, citing poor conditions at the facility.

That decision prompted a legal battle between Greyhound and the Jackson Redevelopment Authority, which owns the Capital Street station.

JRA is seeking $617,000 in back rent owed by its former tenant.

Meanwhile, Greyhound argues it doesn’t owe the money, saying JRA refused to fix leaks, remove mold and provide security.

JRA’s, counters, alleging Greyhound stayed on at Union Station even after its lease ended in late September 2021.

The authority also argues that Greyhound/Flix has yet to remove or close a fuel tank on the site, which “creates actual and/or potential problems for JRA, including the presence of a safety hazard... and similar environmental hazards that will violate [environmental] laws.”

That lawsuit aside, Jackson has blocked efforts for Greyhound to set up unauthorized stops at other locations in the city.

Documents obtained by 3 On Your Side through an open records request show on October 24, Zoning Administrator Ester Ainsworth sent cease-and-desist letters to officials with the Best Western Executive Inn at 725 Larson St., for allowing Greyhound buses to operate a drop-off and pick-up service there.

The property is zoned I-2, for heavy industrial, which allows for bus terminals. However, the letter states “Greyhound has been operating... without obtaining the proper review, permits or licenses.”

On January 19, a second cease and desist notice was sent to Greyhound after buses began making stops at 2475 Livingston Rd., across from the Jackson Medical Mall.

Greyhound temporarily moved their bus stop to the Love’s Travel Stop in Flowood last August. However, the company was forced to stop there after a cease-and-desist letter was sent by Flowood.

Sean Hanft, public relations manager for Flix North America, said he had no updates on the company’s plans for Jackson, but would provide additional details when he had them.

