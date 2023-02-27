Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police officer was arrested for the second time Wednesday.

Kenya McCarty was nabbed by Ridgeland Police for being in possession of marijuana, being in possession of a firearm while illegally in possession of a controlled substance, and an open container violation.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, McCarty had her JPD badge in her car even though she was fired from the department at least two weeks prior to her arrest.

In December 2021, McCarty was placed on administrative leave after Flowood Police arrested her and another officer for possession of marijuana and an open container violation at Nature Trail Park.

Timesheets obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side show McCarty was placed on three days of administrative leave and was back working at JPD the following week.

Then on January 4th of this year, McCarty was one of three officers placed on leave with pay after an in-custody death.

About five weeks later, she was terminated from the department.

While it remains unclear whether her firing was in direct response to the in-custody death, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke in support of the department’s decision at his press conference on February 13th.

“I will say that it was a necessary human resource move,” Jackson’s mayor said. “We certainly have concerns that we feel need to be investigated in that matter, and we feel the termination was warranted.”

Keith Murriel was the victim of the in-custody death that happened on the last day of 2022.

While witness video shows Murriel being tazed and screaming, a lot of what happened that night remains unclear.

Mayor Lumumba sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on January 31st, requesting the commissioner to release the body camera footage of the December 31st interaction.

In part, the letter reads, “After MBI accepted the city’s request to investigate, the city was informed of MBI’s policy of not disclosing any evidence, including videos, during open investigations.”

It goes on to say, “Unfortunately, your policy interferes with our goal of transparency and accountability, and our efforts to build trust and cooperation between our community and law enforcement.”

As of Monday, the mayor still hasn’t received a response to this request.

Lumumba has previously explained he doesn’t want to get the video from JPD because he doesn’t want to be accused of hindering prosecution or creating complication in the investigation.

To WLBT’s knowledge, MBI has never released body camera footage in the midst of an investigation, and if that continues to be the case this time around, Lumumba says he will talk with the city attorney to see what options his administration can pursue.

WLBT reached out to Chief James Davis to ask why McCarty still had possession of her badge during Wednesday’s arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

