First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will continue to increase into the evening as a southerly breeze brings in the moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. An approaching low-pressure system and cold front from the west may squeeze out a sprinkle overnight, but it looks more likely to bring some rainfall during the day on Monday. Also, expect the winds to kick in pretty good on Monday. Sustained 20 to 25 mph wind speeds along with gusts to 45mph, have prompted a high wind advisory to be issued for Monday from 6AM until 6PM. This is mainly for central Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

So, that’s round one of things to look for next week. The Thursday into Friday timeframe will offer up a more robust storm system as a Pacific cold front will reach the Gulf states. It will bring another round of strong winds, but more importantly thunderstorms. Right now, it is looking like all the ingredients will be in place for strong to severe thunderstorm. Severe weather threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Preliminary risk assessment from the Storm Prediction Center has us with an enhanced risk. That’s a level 3 out of 5. It is still several days off and of course the timing and severity can change. The First Alert Weather team will monitor these systems and keep you updated. Afterward , seasonable temperatures return along with a mostly sunny weekend, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

