First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Monday; storm threat increases late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONDAY: A system will push past central and southwest Mississippi through the start of the new work and school week. Expect winds to crank through much of the day – gusting 30-40 mph at times; pushing in warm, muggy air. Scattered showers will develop amid a partly sunny sky through the latter part of the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers should exit prior to sunset with lows falling back into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY: In the wake of that system, don’t bank on cooler air to be filtering in behind it. Expect another warm day, though humidity levels will be lower. After a cool start, we’ll rebound back into the 70s and 80s amid a mix of sun and clouds. Milder air will begin to head inbound overnight with lows falling only to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll remain warm and trending muggier through mid-week ahead of our next storm system, due in later Thursday. Expect highs both Wednesday and Thursday to run into the 80s. Winds will begin to pick again for Thursday ahead of a storm risk that could feature a risk for several severe storms to form during the latter part of the day into the overnight hours. This will require a heightened awareness during this time frame as damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Winds will remain elevated into Friday, though trending cooler in the wake of the front and rain quickly exiting. We’ll stay seasonable in the 60s Saturday with 70s and 80s on the horizon heading into the first full week of March.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast