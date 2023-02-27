First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy today; storm threat emerges later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm, breezy afternoon will shape up across central MS today with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could also be strong at times ahead of a front with gusts up to 40 MPH. A wind advisory will remain in effect for counties along and north of I-20 until 6 PM. This front could also bring in a few scattered showers to the area over the next few hours before clearing out by this evening. Slightly drier air looks to filter in on the back side of the front resulting in low temperatures overnight right around 50 degrees.

While humidity levels are expected to be on the lower side on Tuesday, it will still feel warm out with above average temperatures in the forecast. Highs should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s during the afternoon hours under a mainly sunny sky. It won’t get as cool tomorrow night as moisture increases resulting in lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

We should start to enter more of an unsettled weather pattern by mid to late week with rain/storm chances emerging. Besides a stray shower, the majority of Wednesday should feature mostly quiet conditions. A cluster of storms could clip our northernmost areas Wednesday evening and night, but should be more of an impact to the northern MS. A greater chance for storms for all central MS will arrive Thursday into Thursday night from a stronger approaching cold front. This system could also feature severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Make sure you check back in for more specifics closer to time. This storm system will exit Friday as cooler, drier air funnels in for the weekend.

