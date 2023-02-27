Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

The Doobie Brothers coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in August

The Doobie Brothers coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in August
The Doobie Brothers coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in August(The Brandon Amphitheater)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Doobie Brothers are headed to Brandon!

Monday morning, it was announced that The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Brookhaven apartment fire
Man dead, another man injured after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest
Independent Representative Shanda Yates asks court to disqualify two Democratic candidates

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Monday; storm threat increases late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Monday; storm threat increase late week
Unsung Heroes: Women of the Civil Rights Movement
Unsung Heroes: Women of the Civil Rights Movement