Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest

JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest(Vauls family via WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After suffering a cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day, a Jackson State football player is “doing well,” according to his father.

Kaseem Vauls had stomach pains on Valentine’s Day before going into cardiac arrest the next morning.

According to his father, Kaseem had a heart biopsy on February 17 “to take some tissue samples to see the cause of everything,” and he “opened his eyes and is in stable condition.”

As of Friday, William posted on Twitter that his heart function is “around 50 percent,” and that “his liver and kidney numbers are dropping in a good way.”

“They are planning on taking him off the machine that he is on by or on Monday,” the tweet reads. “He is still a little sedated but progressing very well. His brain and motor skill are great and his lungs are great. Keep praying for him. Thank you guys so much for your prayers, love, and support for my son.”

It is still unknown what caused the stomach pains resulting to Kaseem suffering a cardiac arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: no foul play expected after person found dead at South Jackson apartment complex
People got to see displays of cannabis plants at Cannacon.
Mississippi’s first CannaCon draws large crowds in Biloxi
Independent Representative Shanda Yates asks court to disqualify two Democratic candidates
Purvis family welcomes the birth of quintuplets at University of Mississippi Medical Center
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

2 dead in Brookhaven apartment fire
2 dead in Brookhaven apartment fire
Gusty Winds return Monday as we have Wind Advisories in store for our viewing area!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The 25th Famous Black History Parade begins in Hattiesburg Saturday.
25th Famous Black History parade held in Hattiesburg
A puppy gets a vaccination during a "Paw Pup Clinic" at Second Chance Thrift Store Saturday.
First ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ held at Second Chance Thrift Store