First ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ held at Second Chance Thrift Store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Second Chance Thrift Store and Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic teamed up Saturday to host a first-ever wellness event for dogs of all ages.

A “Paw Pup Clinic” in the thrift store parking lot provided vaccines, flea prevention and heart worm tests.

The cost was just $10 per pet.

Similar wellness events already had taken place in Petal and Columbia.

“We’re going to rotate our public events in Hattiesburg, “ said Dani Snell, manager of philanthropy and marketing at Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

“We are just hoping to hit different neighborhoods around Hattiesburg.”

More than 70 dogs were treated at Saturday’s clinic.

James Gerlach of Petal brought two, eight-week-old Maltese puppies to be treated at the clinic.

“A lot of people can’t afford the full price and their service is very valuable to the community,” Gerlach said of the clinic.

