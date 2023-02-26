First Alert Forecast: Sunday holds cloud cover and Highs in the 80s. Monday holds Wind Advisories for our area with more storms returning mid-week Wednesday through Friday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday morning!

We are expecting temperatures to be warmer than that on Saturday. Highs on Sunday reach near the middle 80s with partly sunny skies. Lows Sunday night will fall to the middle 60s.

Workweek:

Gusty Winds return Monday as we have Wind Advisories in store for our viewing area!

Heading into the workweek, we are forecasting rain chances on Monday. A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Highs on Monday reach into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night Lows fall to the low 50s.

Tuesday following the rain on Monday, we are tracking sunny skies and temperatures returning to the middle to upper 70s. Lows Tuesday nightfall to the low 60s.

Wednesday through Friday, our next system begins to build with rain chances gradually increasing from Wednesday through Friday. Highs during these days are decreasing with time. The middle 80s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday, and middle 60s on Friday. Each day brings its own rain chances. 20 to 30% chance of showers on Wednesday, a 50% chance of showers and storms on Thursday, and a 40% chance of showers on Friday. Lows also drop from Wednesday through Friday. Friday’s Lows will be around the low 40s to upper 30s.

Weekend:

Saturday Highs return to the middle to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Lows Saturday will fall to the middle to low 40s. Sunday also remains pretty quiet throughout the day.

