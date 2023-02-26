Careers
First Alert Forecast: Highs reaching into the low 80s this Saturday with warmer temps Sunday. Rain chances return Monday, and we are tracking storms mid-week next week!

Tracking our rain chances as rain returns on Monday, and our next boundary begins to build and move through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday bringing rain and a few storms.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday afternoon!

Temperatures were a tad warmer today than forecasted. Highs in the Jackson Metro area reached the low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the South Region. Lows overnight fall to the 60s.

Going into Sunday, we are expecting temperatures to be warmer than that on Saturday. Highs on Sunday reach near the middle 80s with partly sunny skies. Lows Sunday night will fall to the middle 60s.

Workweek:

Rain and gusty winds returning on Monday! Mid-week, we are tracking storms to return Wednesday through Friday.

Heading into the workweek, we are forecasting rain chances on Monday. A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Highs on Monday reach into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday night Lows fall to the low 50s.

Tuesday following the rain on Monday, we are tracking sunny skies and temperatures returning to the middle to upper 70s. Lows Tuesday nightfall to the low 60s.

Wednesday through Friday, our next system begins to build with rain chances gradually increasing from Wednesday through Friday. Highs during these days are decreasing with time. The middle 80s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday, and middle 60s on Friday. Each day brings its own chances for rain. 20 to 30% chance of showers on Wednesday, a 50% chance of showers and storms on Thursday, and a 40% chance of showers on Friday. Lows also drop from Wednesday through Friday. Friday’s Lows will be around the low 40s to upper 30s.

Weekend:

Saturday Highs return to the middle to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Lows Saturday will fall to the middle to low 40s. Sunday also remains pretty quiet throughout the day.

Thank you for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team.

