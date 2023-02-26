Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
25th Famous Black History parade held in Hattiesburg

The 25th Famous Black History Parade begins in Hattiesburg Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event in recognition of African-American history in the Hub City celebrating its silver anniversary.

The Famous Black History Parade turned 25 years old Saturday.

The event made its way along Martin Luther King Avenue Saturday during the noon hour and ended at Vernon Dahmer Park.

“It’s always a joy to celebrate history,” said Robert Myers, who rode in the parade. “If you forget where you’ve been, it’s hard to go forward in life, so we just want to celebrate and give back and let them know that ‘Hey, we’re all in this together.’”

The parade featured law enforcement and fire department vehicles.

Several public officials, a dance team and cadets from the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy also participated.

“We are honored to be able to represent for our history and our culture and to bring pride to Hattiesburg and to keep awareness up of our Black history,” said Tunjia Duncan-Felts, a parade participant.

The parade had about 20 entries this year.

“It is important to keep up Black history,” said Teresa Ruffin Strickland, another parade participant. “I do all I can with my nieces and nephews to keep Black history alive.”

