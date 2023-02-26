2 dead in Brookhaven apartment fire

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in an apartment fire in Brookhaven Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. at the Brookwood Apartments in the 100 block of East Chippewa Street.

The fire at the scene is still being contained and put out by the Brookhaven Fire Department.

It is believed that the fire was set intentionally.

