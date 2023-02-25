North Jackson Rep. challenging two candidates on residency requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state representative seeking a second term in office is challenging two candidates seeking to unseat her based on their failure to meet state residency requirements.

On Friday, District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates filed emergency petitions in Hinds County Chancery Court challenging the residency of Angela Grayson and Kia Jones, two candidates running in the Democratic primary.

Yates left the Democratic Party in 2022, becoming an independent. She also is being challenged by Republican Amile Wilson.

She filed the petitions with the circuit court after the Mississippi State Democratic Executive Committee failed to disqualify either candidate.

The committee made the decision to deny Yates’ petitions on February 16 and notified her via email the following day.

Grayson listed a 5880 Old Canton Rd. address on her qualifying form.

However, Yates argues that until November 29, 2022, the Democratic candidate lived at 2004 Belvedere Dr., which is located in House District 71 and Hinds County Precinct 71.

“The respondent has been an active voter in Precinct 71 since establishing residency there in 2014. Notably, the respondent voted at Precinct 71 on four occasions during the last two years,” Yates wrote. “By voting four times in the last two years in Precinct 71, the respondent showed a clear intent to be considered a resident and qualified elector of Precinct 71.”

Yates says candidates must reside in a district for two years before they can run for office there, and voting outside the area during that period is proof they did not live there.

“The respondent’s only conceivable alternative position to keep her candidacy intact would be for her to admit that she committed election fraud by voting at Precinct 71... such an admission, however, ultimately would result in her disqualification both as an elector and as an officeholder,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Yates says Jones was not qualified to vote in her district prior to running for office. She says candidates must be qualified electors in the district they seek to represent.

“The respondent claims to reside at 43 B Northtown Rd., Jackson... This address is within House District 64; however, the respondent was not registered to vote at this address, any address within Precinct 78 or any address within House District 64, on the February 1 candidate filing deadline date.”

She says that as of February 6, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System listed Jones’ voting address as 501 Boardwalk Blvd., in Ridgeland. That address, according to Yates, is in House District 72.

Yates says Jones’ answer to her petition filed with the State Executive Committee is evidence Jones should be disqualified.

According to Yates, Jones claims she moved to the Northtown address on January 7 of this year.

“Assuming for purposes of argument that the respondent established residency... on January 7, the respondent would not have been eligible to register to vote... before February 7, 2023, several days after the statutory February 1 candidate filing deadline,” she wrote. “In other words, based on the respondent’s claims... she could not have become a qualified elector of House District No. 64 in time to lawfully file as a candidate.”

