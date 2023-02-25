Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
New UTVs to increase safety and call response time on JSU’s campus

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You will soon see a different police presence on the Jackson State University campus. A new fleet of vehicles is improving response time for officers and allowing them to go on wheels where they haven’t been before.

Jackson State University police force recently acquired seven Urban Terrain Vehicles equipped with the latest police technology, allowing them to have better response time across campus.

“Previously, while operating our SUVs, we weren’t able to navigate through some of the tough spots,” said JSU PD Captain Eric Stanton.

Now the nine-year law enforcement officer doesn’t have to respond on foot when going to your calls at locations like the Plaza. His new UTV can go between buildings and on sidewalks.

“That allows us to be more visible on campus,” said Stanton. “So the community will know that we’re out here. We’re patrolling the area.”

“We’re still able to monitor who comes on campus by the cameras that we have,” said JSU PD Chief Herman Horton.

He said the UTVs will improve safety by deterring outsiders not conducting business from entering the campus, which has public streets on the property.

“It’s a game changer because it helps us to get around campus more efficiently than we are in traditional police cars,” said Horton. “This is just one of many things that we have coming down the pike in terms of public safety for the campus.”

The chief grew up two streets south of his alma mater and sees the UTVs as a new safety tool for the students and the university, which sits on just over 144 acres.

“Time is always of the essence in any emergency,” said Horton. “This is just one of many things that we have coming our way in the coming months.”

The vehicles cost just over $300,000 and will be painted with the department’s logo.

