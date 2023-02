MHSAA quarterfinal results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MHSAA quarterfinals continue through Saturday, here’s how local teams have played, and what’s next for the teams that won.

Wednesday, Feb.22

4A Girls

Quitman 39 def. Mendenhall 26

Raymond 48 def. Pass Christian 27

4A Boys

Raymond 48 def. Bay High 30

Thursday, Feb. 23

4A Boys

Yazoo City 48 def. Corinth 21

Friday, Feb. 24

6A Girls

Germantown 62 def. Center Hill 42

6A Boys

Olive Branch 59 def. Madison Central 52

5A Boys

Hattiesburg 64 def. Florence 49

3A Girls

Booneville 48 def. Yazoo County 30

2A Girls

Lake 53 def. West Lincoln 24

Heidelberg 57 def. Velma Jackson 47

Saturday, Feb. 25

6A Girls

Northwest Rankin vs. Biloxi, 4:00 @ Pearl River CC

6A Boys

Northwest Rankin vs. Biloxi, 7:00 @ Pearl River CC

Brandon vs. Terry, 8:30 @ Pearl River CC

5A Girls

Callaway vs. Ridgeland, 4:00 @ Itawamba CC

Holmes County vs. Lafayette, 5:30 @ Itawamba CC

5A Boys

Canton vs. New Hope, 7:00 @ Itawamba CC

Provine vs. Cleveland Central, 8:30 @ Itawamba CC

3A Girls

St. Andrews’ Episcopal vs. Forest, 5:30 @ Clinton High School

Semi-final schedule (all games at Mississippi Coliseum)

6A Girls

Germantown vs. Harrison Central/Gulfport, 3/1 5:30

4A Girls

Raymond vs. Louisville, 2/27 5:30

4A Boys

Yazoo City vs. South Pike, 2/27 7:00

Raymond vs. Pontotoc, 2/27 @8:30

