JPD investigating crime scene at South Jackson apartment complex

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a crime scene at a South Jackson apartment complex.

The incident happened Friday night at the Southbrook Gardens Apartments off Daniel Lake Boulevard.

The crime scene is a few blocks from Whitten Middle School, where three people reported hearing gunshots Thursday.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

